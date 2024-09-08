Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Held Hands as They Had a 'Long Deep Conversation' at 'Unstoppable' Premiere Following Ben Affleck Divorce: Source

According to an insider, the “On the Floor” singer, 55, and the Good Will Hunting alum, 53, spoke for about 20 minutes at the afterparty for the film at the EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the source said of the soon-to-be ex-wife of Ben Affleck and his bestie. The duo apparently "clasped hands" for "several minutes" during their discussion.