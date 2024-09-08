Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Held Hands as They Had a 'Long Deep Conversation' at 'Unstoppable' Premiere Following Ben Affleck Divorce: Source
Unexpected allies?
On Friday, September 6, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted having an intense one-on-one conversation at the Unstoppable premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.
According to an insider, the “On the Floor” singer, 55, and the Good Will Hunting alum, 53, spoke for about 20 minutes at the afterparty for the film at the EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.
"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the source said of the soon-to-be ex-wife of Ben Affleck and his bestie. The duo apparently "clasped hands" for "several minutes" during their discussion.
Though it is unclear exactly what the serious chat was about, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20. The premiere was Lopez’s first big public event since the legal paperwork was submitted.
Though Affleck was a producer on the film, he was notably absent from the event. While Lopez attended the premiere solo, Damon was accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso, who was seen sitting with Lopez throughout the night.
Lopez seemed to want to show Affleck what he’s missing as she stunned in a sultry gown for the festival. The actress displayed her curves in a shining silver dress with ties down the side.
While Affleck appears to be taking their split well, another insider recently revealed that Lopez is having a hard time overcoming the heartbreak.
“J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” the source spilled.
The demise of the relationship "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed."
“Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life,” they confessed.
The musician and the heartthrob tied the knot back in 2022 after reconnecting despite their broken engagement in 2004. However, earlier this year, divorce rumors began to swirl after the duo had not been photographed together in months.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” a third source shared. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
They explained, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it.”
People reported on Lopez and Damon's conversation.