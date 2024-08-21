Jennifer Lopez's Ex Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Message About Making Decisions After She Filed for Divorce From Ben Affleck
Is Alex Rodriguez sending ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez a message in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck?
Around the same time it was confirmed on Tuesday, August 20, that the singer filed for divorce from the actor, the retired athlete took to his Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote about making empowering decisions.
"You either go one way or the other. You might as well be the one deciding," read the upload, where the dad-of-two, 49, noted he was the originator of the quote.
The former New York Yankees slugger began dating JLo, 55, in 2017 and popped the question two years later. However, they called off their engagement in 2021 amid rumors ARod was being flirtatious with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.
Just a few weeks later, Affleck, 52, was seen with Lopez, prompting rumors that the estranged spouses — who were engaged in the early 2000s but then split — were getting back together.
While the Good Will Hunting star has not commented on the mom-of-two's divorce filing — which came on the two-year anniversary of her and the Oscar winner's wedding — Rodriguez has publicly reflected on his and the triple threat's failed romance.
"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," he expressed on the "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" podcast. "I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."
The dad-of-two insisted he had "no regrets" over the way things played out despite LeCroy, 33, claiming he wanted her to be his "side chick" while still with Lopez.
"Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters," he noted, referring to the girls he co-parents with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
While Lopez and Affleck are ending their two-year marriage, the MLB commentator has been dating Jaclyn Cordeiro since late 2022. The pair made their relationship public when they posted a Christmas photo on Instagram.
Rodriguez hasn't hesitated to gush over his girlfriend, who is a personal trainer.
"I have so much respect for Jac. She's Canadian. She lives in Windsor. She was a former nurse — so went to school for a bunch of time and then, during the pandemic, transitioned to health and inspiring and motivating people," he told a reporter last year.
"She has great clients. I'm one of them," Rodriguez noted. "She walks the walk every day. This 5:00 a.m. club—she's up every day at 4:30. I don't know how she does it. I'm more up around 6:30. But she's a force of nature and a great mom."