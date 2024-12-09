Braless Jennifer Lopez Wears Skimpy Outfit as She Makes a Midnight Snack: Photos
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous whether she's on a red carpet or in the kitchen!
The 55-year-old singer left fans buzzing after she went braless while making a midnight snack on Sunday, December 8.
In the first photo, posted via Instagram, Lopez stunned in a black sequin cutout gown with a daring backless design while standing in front of the stove.
In another snap, the Unstoppable star flaunted her cleavage, holding the cooking pan handle in one hand and a wooden ladle in the other.
“MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack. 🍝,” she captioned the post.
Other photos show Lopez in front of a Christmas tree and taking glam shots in her living room, where she paired the bold gown with black open-toe heels, a matching clutch and dazzling diamond earrings.
Of course, her fans couldn’t get enough of the recent upload.
One wrote, “This look is everything 😭 you look so amazing 💗💗,” while another joked, “Only Jen cooks with an Oscar dress 😂.”
A third fan gushed, “You keep serving us 😍,” while someone else cheekily asked, “@Jlo, will you cook for us Jlovers on Christmas Eve or are you cooking a Spanish album for us? 😍."
The glam didn’t stop there, as the Mother star also posted a video of herself confidently strutting down a hallway, as she glanced over her shoulder while walking to Brandon O'Neal’s "Believe in Yourself."
“Believe in yourself 🎄🌟,” she wrote in the caption.
Fans continued to shower Lopez with compliments, with one calling her “a fabulous hot mess❤️” and another writing, “Wowwww you look amazing queen. I gasped so loud when I saw this 👏👑.”
The sultry post came shortly after a source revealed that Lopez had felt like a “third wheel” between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner when she was still with the actor, as OK! previously reported.
“Even when he was married to J.Lo he’d got to Jen for her advice, which as you can imagine did not do his marriage any favors,” the insider told In Touch, adding that whenever things got tough — whether in his career or personal life — Affleck would reportedly turn to Garner instead of Lopez.
“But now he’s single again and free to talk to her 10 times a day if he wants, and there are days he does,” they continued.
The mom-of-two filed for divorce from Affleck in August, after rekindling their relationship in 2021, following their initial breakup in 2004.
These days, Affleck, who split from Garner in 2015, is enjoying spending time with the 13 Going on 30 star and their three kids.
“Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” the source dished. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Garner even spent Thanksgiving together at a charity event in Los Angeles with their kids, while Lopez celebrated separately.