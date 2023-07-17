Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Their Kids Before Romantic Dinner Date in L.A.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez packed multiple celebrations into one day!
On Sunday, July 16, the Hollywood power couple rang in their first wedding anniversary by taking their blended brood out for a family lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif., before sneaking away for a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Lopez and Affleck took her twins Max and Emme, 15 — whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony — and his son Samuel, 11 — whom he shares with former wife Jennifer Garner — for a midday meal to mark the special day.
The Selena actress wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a white and red floral dress while her husband rocked a more paired-down look of a white button-down with dark denim. The happy bunch could be seen driving in a vintage blue Bronco for outing.
Later that night, the married couple got into fancier digs as they could be seen strolling hand in hand as they departed a romantic dinner date at the star-studded Italian restaurant. Lopez stunned in a sparkling silver minidress, as Affleck kept it cool in an all-black ensemble.
Just one year ago, the "On The Floor" singer and the Argo actor shocked the world by tying the knot in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony. The following month, the duo made things official again in a lavish ceremony at Affleck's compound outside Savannah, Ga.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been so thrilled with their first year of wedded bliss that they have been thinking about having another celebration on their new $60 million property in Los Angeles. "Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been, and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," an insider explained.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the source spilled.
Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck and Lopez out with their children.
Hollywood Life obtained the photos of Affleck and Lopez during date night.