Family Man! Ben Affleck Spends Time With Daughter Seraphina As Wife Jennifer Lopez Stays Focused On Career
Ben Affleck continues to be a very present papa! On Saturday, October 29, the Argo star took time out of his busy schedule to bring his youngest daughter, Seraphina, to a pet store in Los Angeles, Calif.
Affleck turned heads in a gray coat paired with a matching button up and faded black khakis, while the 13-year-old appeared laid back in army green sweatpants, a bright pink and a vintage Rolling Stones T-shirt as she chatted with her dad on their outing.
The daddy-daughter day comes as sources have spilled the Boston native has been taking the reins when it comes to parenting his and Jennifer Lopez's kids, as the Latin superstar continues her hectic filming schedule for the upcoming movie Atlas.
“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said of their family dynamic, which includes his kids with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with former spouse Marc Anthony.
A source dished of the father-of-three: “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”
Although the rekindled pair, who tied the knot twice over the summer after calling off their first engagement in 2004, seem to be blissfully in love, the Selena star's workaholic ways have taken a toll on their marriage.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source close to the pair explained. "It was a huge wake-up call for him."
Besides dealing with marriage woes, the Hollywood stars have been working on the "On The Floor" singer's multimillion dollar Bel-Air home to be their family oasis after a year long search for a new property. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” the insider explained.