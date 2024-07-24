Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Fit Figure in Plunging White Swimsuit on 55th Birthday Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: Photo
Jennifer Lopez has still got it at 55!
The "On the Floor" singer rang in her birthday on Wednesday, July 24, by sharing a photo of herself sporting a stunning, white swimsuit as rumors swirl her relationship with Ben Affleck is headed for divorce.
"This Is Me…Now," she captioned the snapshot, punctuating it with a chocolate cake emoji.
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the legendary singer and actress on her special day.
One user gushed, "Happy birthday QUEEN!!!! You look amazing as always. Love you and I hope you have the best birthday ever!" and a second added, "Cant believe ur 55 🤩 you’re aging like fine wine."
This comes amid rumors J.Lo and Affleck are officially done with their relationship — but aren't keen on answering any questions about their marriage publicly.
"They are not getting back together," a source shared in an article published earlier this week. "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck have allegedly been living in separate homes for some time. However, despite talk of an imminent divorce, the Hustlers star still values her role as a stepmother to Violet, Fin and Samuel, who Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with J.Lo," the source continued. "JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids."
"She's changed her life and made it more about the children," the source added. "She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo."
Lopez and Affleck initially dated and got engaged in the early 2000s. However, after facing pressures from living their life in the public eye, they called it quits in 2004.
The pair rekindled their romance in summer 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
Despite occasionally still being seen wearing her wedding ring, Lopez failed to acknowledge their second wedding anniversary on July 16.