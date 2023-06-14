OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Look So in Love While Stepping Out for the Premiere of 'The Flash' — See Photos

Jun. 13 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Love was in the air during the red carpet premiere of The Flash.

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked as in love as ever as they posed together at the star-studded launch of the action movie on Monday, June 12, in Los Angeles.

The Selena star rocked a floor-length Gucci gown featuring a black zip-up bodice and tan-skirt as she cozied up to the Good Will Hunting alum who wore a monochromatic black suit for the night out.

As cameras flashed the married duo — who wed twice last year — shared a kiss and packed on the PDA as they made their way down the carpet together.

The joint appearance comes as insiders say Lopez and Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have put their growing tensions on the back burner for the sake of their children.

"Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part," the insider explained. "They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet."

Jennifer Lopez
The "On The Floor" singer and the 13 Going on 30 actress were reportedly at odds after Garner made an interesting public statement about keeping her family members out of the media after Affleck's infamous appearance at the 2023 Grammys with his new spouse.

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" the insider explained. "Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee."

"It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads," the source spilled of Lopez and Garner — whom he was married to from 2005 until they officially divorced in 2018.

