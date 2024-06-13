OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Kept Their Distance' at His Son Samuel's Graduation as Split Looms

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have arrived at the same event, but they did not seem very connected.

On Wednesday, June 12, the couple — who is rumored to be headed for divorce — arrived at the actor’s son’s graduation separately and appeared to completely steer clear of each other.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to have split.

Lopez, 54, attended the event alongside her twins, Max and Emme, 16, while Affleck, 51, was spotted with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt.

Jennifer Garner — who shares graduate Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, with the Good Will Hunting star — was also in attendance alongside her two eldest offspring.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck “kept their distance and separated their families.” The duo — who is reportedly selling their marital home — also left the graduation separately.

After the ceremony, Lopez and Garner were both spotted entering Affleck's Brentwood rental home for the youngster’s graduation party.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, amidst his potential second divorce, some believe Affleck is "at risk" of breaking his sobriety, while other sources claimed he may have already hit the bottle.

"I hear that he is drinking," one insider alleged. "He is full of demons — a really troubled person."

Article continues below advertisement

A second added, "I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him."

The Gone Girl lead has struggled with alcohol addiction for years and attended rehab several times.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez bens house
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was spotted entering Ben Affleck's Brentwood rental.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," Affleck shared in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," he expressed. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner bens house
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their divorce in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite leaning on alcohol in the past, a source noted Affleck has people in his corner to support him through his alleged split.

"Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him,” they spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As for Lopez, the insider said, "Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters and kids during this transitional period."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.