Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Kept Their Distance' at His Son Samuel's Graduation as Split Looms

On Wednesday, June 12, the couple — who is rumored to be headed for divorce — arrived at the actor’s son’s graduation separately and appeared to completely steer clear of each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have arrived at the same event, but they did not seem very connected .

According to TMZ , Lopez and Affleck “kept their distance and separated their families.” The duo — who is reportedly selling their marital home — also left the graduation separately.

As OK! previously reported, amidst his potential second divorce , some believe Affleck is " at risk " of breaking his sobriety, while other sources claimed he may have already hit the bottle.

A second added, "I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him."

"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," Affleck shared in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," he expressed. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."