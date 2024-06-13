Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Kept Their Distance' at His Son Samuel's Graduation as Split Looms
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have arrived at the same event, but they did not seem very connected.
On Wednesday, June 12, the couple — who is rumored to be headed for divorce — arrived at the actor’s son’s graduation separately and appeared to completely steer clear of each other.
Lopez, 54, attended the event alongside her twins, Max and Emme, 16, while Affleck, 51, was spotted with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt.
Jennifer Garner — who shares graduate Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, with the Good Will Hunting star — was also in attendance alongside her two eldest offspring.
According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck “kept their distance and separated their families.” The duo — who is reportedly selling their marital home — also left the graduation separately.
After the ceremony, Lopez and Garner were both spotted entering Affleck's Brentwood rental home for the youngster’s graduation party.
As OK! previously reported, amidst his potential second divorce, some believe Affleck is "at risk" of breaking his sobriety, while other sources claimed he may have already hit the bottle.
"I hear that he is drinking," one insider alleged. "He is full of demons — a really troubled person."
A second added, "I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him."
The Gone Girl lead has struggled with alcohol addiction for years and attended rehab several times.
- Ben Affleck 'at Risk' for Relapsing Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors, Claims Source: 'It's a Real Worry'
- Jennifer Garner Hugs Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Mom During Daytime Meet-Up Amid Actor's Divorce Rumors: Photos
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Still Friendly' and 'See Each Other Every Few Days' as Divorce Rumors Loom
"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," Affleck shared in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."
"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," he expressed. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."
Despite leaning on alcohol in the past, a source noted Affleck has people in his corner to support him through his alleged split.
"Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him,” they spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for Lopez, the insider said, "Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters and kids during this transitional period."