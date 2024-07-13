Jennifer Lopez 'Horrified' After Ben Affleck Moves Personal Items Out of Their Shared Home: 'A Real Slap in the Face'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's crumbling marriage continues to be a rollercoaster.
According to insiders, the 'Get Right" singer, 54, was not thrilled her husband, 51, swiftly moved his belongings out of their newly listed $60 million mansion as rumors continue to swirl about the possible end of their romance.
"Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone," the source spilled about Lopez's return from her solo trip to Europe, adding that the removal of the items seemed like a "very cold, like a military operation."
"As far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face," the insider continued, noting how she doesn't want to "waste her time" doing an inventory of their belongings.
Despite their lack of communication, the A-listers, who married in 2022, have been saddened by the alleged demise of their love. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," a source said. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
Lopez and Affleck's differing lifestyles added stress to their once PDA-filled relationship. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," an insider explained.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the source explained. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," a separate source spilled. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
The Boston native hinted at their vastly differing outlooks on life in the superstar's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck said. "Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,' We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
The Mirror spoke with insiders close to Lopez.