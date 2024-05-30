Bennifer Marriage Woes 'Exacerbated' Over Financial and Parenting Disagreements

What is the cause of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital problems?

According to an insider, the pair's issues are "complex," adding that disagreements over finances and parenting “have exacerbated” their issues. (The singer, 54, shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 51, shares Violet, 18, Seraphina (now known as Fin), 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.)