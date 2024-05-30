Bennifer Marriage Woes 'Exacerbated' Over Financial and Parenting Disagreements
What is the cause of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital problems?
According to an insider, the pair's issues are "complex," adding that disagreements over finances and parenting “have exacerbated” their issues. (The singer, 54, shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 51, shares Violet, 18, Seraphina (now known as Fin), 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.)
One insider noted the "Let's Get Loud" songstress "really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around" after rekindling their romance in 2021.
Lopez and the actor dated and got engaged in 2002, but called things off in 2004. They reconnected a few years back and got married in 2022.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck are in an odd spot right now as divorce rumors swirl.
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," another insider dished.
In Lopez's musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the pair noted how they are opposite from one another.
“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’” Affleck said. “[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”
- Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Taking Some Space' to 'Work Out Whether or Not the Relationship Is Right,' Reveals Source
- Jennifer Lopez's $90 Million Las Vegas Deal in Jeopardy After Album and Tour Struggle to Sell
- Ben Affleck Spotted at Daughter Violet's High School Graduation Party Without Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors
"There is no question their different styles clash," another insider explained of their dynamic. "After a while it causes tension in the relationship."
"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," shared the source. "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the year. This is a great love story."
Though the pair have barely been spotted together as of late, the duo could be heading in the right direction as Lopez is “committed to working on the marriage” and is pushing for them to get help.
"She's upset," the source added.
Affleck's pal Jason Mewes is confident the two can work things out.
"I would be shocked," the actor replied when asked about his friend's marriage to the superstar ending.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm being sappy. When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [their relationship seems] very sincere and real," he continued, referring to their nuptials.