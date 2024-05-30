OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Bennifer Marriage Woes 'Exacerbated' Over Financial and Parenting Disagreements

jlo ben affleck marriage woes parenting financial
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What is the cause of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital problems?

According to an insider, the pair's issues are "complex," adding that disagreements over finances and parenting “have exacerbated” their issues. (The singer, 54, shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 51, shares Violet, 18, Seraphina (now known as Fin), 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.)

Article continues below advertisement

One insider noted the "Let's Get Loud" songstress "really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around" after rekindling their romance in 2021.

Lopez and the actor dated and got engaged in 2002, but called things off in 2004. They reconnected a few years back and got married in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck are in an odd spot right now as divorce rumors swirl.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben affleck marriage woes parenting financial
Source: mega

The duo are having some issues, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," another insider dished.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben affleck marriage woes parenting financial
Source: mega

The couple got married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In Lopez's musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the pair noted how they are opposite from one another.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’” Affleck said. “[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben affleck marriage woes parenting financial
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sometimes 'clash,' a source said.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"There is no question their different styles clash," another insider explained of their dynamic. "After a while it causes tension in the relationship."

"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," shared the source. "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the year. This is a great love story."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the pair have barely been spotted together as of late, the duo could be heading in the right direction as Lopez is “committed to working on the marriage” and is pushing for them to get help.

"She's upset," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben affleck marriage woes parenting financial
Source: mega

Ben Affleck's friend said he would be 'shocked' if they split.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck's pal Jason Mewes is confident the two can work things out.

"I would be shocked," the actor replied when asked about his friend's marriage to the superstar ending.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I'm being sappy. When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [their relationship seems] very sincere and real," he continued, referring to their nuptials.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.