Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Taking Some Space' to 'Work Out Whether or Not the Relationship Is Right,' Reveals Source
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are figuring out what's next for them as divorce rumors swirl, a source claimed of the duo, who rekindled their romance in 2021.
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," an insider dished.
According to the insider, the Shotgun Wedding actress, 54, and the actor, 51, began having issues a few months ago.
“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour,” said the source. “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”
To make matters worse, the Gone Girl lead "doesn't agree with Jennifer's lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by the marriage.
“He’s been checked out,” the source said, noting that the pair are on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”
Another insider claimed the duo's work commitments are causing fights behind the scenes. “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” the source explained, adding that Lopez was recently seen filming the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City, while Affleck is shooting The Accountant 2 in L.A.
“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively,” explained the source, “and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”
In Lopez's musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, they spoke about how they see things differently.
“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’” Affleck said. “[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair fueled split rumors when it was revealed they hadn't been seen together in public for over a month. To add fuel to the fire, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress "liked" a post about seeing red flags as rumors swirl her marriage is on the rocks.
"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves," a romance coach account run by Lenna Marsk captioned a carousel of photos. "Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️."
To make matters worse, Lopez was on her press tour for her latest Netflix film Atlas, but Affleck was nowhere in sight.
Lopez, who allegedly banned any questions about her partner while on the red carpet, was even asked about the rumors.
"You know better than that," Lopez sternly told the reporter, as seen in an Instagram video shared by Spanish-language celebrity gossip show El Gordo y la Flaca.
