Ben Affleck's Friend Jason Mewes Admits He 'Would Be Shocked' If Actor Divorces Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck's pal Jason Mewes is Team Bennifer!
As rumors continue to swirl about the Argo star's troubled marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Mewes was asked if he thinks the couple will end up calling it quits.
"I would be shocked," the actor and comedian, 49, replied to a photographer.
Mewes recalled some of the sweet moments that occurred at their 2022 wedding, spilling, "I'm being sappy. When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [their relationship seems] very sincere and real."
The Clerks actor said he hadn't been in touch with Affleck, 51, lately so he doesn't know what's going on between the spouses, who called off their early 2000s engagement but reconnected in 2021.
As OK! reported, the pair's troubles were revealed this month when insiders confirmed they were living separately.
"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," a source told a news outlet. "Jen is very focused on work."
A second source claimed their "relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."
While the dad-of-three — who shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — admires his spouse's work ethic, her public lifestyle "doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers."
"There is no question their different styles clash," the insider explained. "After a while it causes tension in the relationship."
"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," shared the source. "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the year. This is a great love story."
Though the Hollywood bigwigs have been seen out together a few times since the rumors began, they've noticeably shown no PDA. In addition, the singer, 54, has been promoting her movie Atlas solo, with Affleck having skipped all of the flick's red carpet premieres around the globe.
At a Wednesday, May 22, event in Mexico City, the mother-of-two snapped at a reporter who asked about the state of their marriage, responding, "You know better than that."
