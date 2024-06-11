OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Hugs Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Mom During Daytime Meet-Up Amid Actor's Divorce Rumors: Photos

jennifer garner hugs ben affleck mom divorce rumors photos
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Garner may no longer be married to Ben Affleck, but she's still on great terms with his mom, Chris Boldt,

On Tuesday, June 11, the 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted giving a big hug to her former mother-in-law as the pair reunited on Garner and Affleck's son Samuel's last day of school.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner hugs ben affleck mom divorce rumors photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner was spotted reuniting with her former mother-in-law, Chris Boldt, on Tuesday, June 11.

In photos obtained by OK!, Affleck, Garner and Boldt could be seen all wearing casual ensembles while chatting outside in Los Angeles.

The Gone Girl actor sported a freshly-shaved face, as he wore a wine-colored shirt, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans. Garner opted for a similar ensemble, donning a blue zip-up and matching leggings tucked into a pair of white socks, while Boldt styled a gray cardigan and black trousers.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner hugs ben affleck mom divorce rumors photos
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's mom accompanied him for an outing on her grandson Samuel's last day of school.

Article continues below advertisement

All three of them appeared to be in good spirits for the daytime outing, as they celebrated the start of summer for their three kids — Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18.

One person was notably absent from the meet-up — Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, who recently sparked divorce rumors after fans caught on to apparent tension within their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner hugs ben affleck mom divorce rumors photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005-2018.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
Article continues below advertisement

Despite sparking speculation the duo was headed toward a split after less than two years of marriage, Lopez has been seen still sporting her wedding ring and neither spouse has publicly commented on whispers pertaining to the status of their union.

Following reports the Air actor and the "On the Floor" singer were experiencing trouble in paradise, a source claimed Garner had stepped up in an effort to try to save her ex-husband's marriage to Lopez, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner hugs ben affleck mom divorce rumors photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently sparked divorce rumors after less than two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," an insider revealed earlier this month. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."

Still, the insider claimed Garner wasn't too optimistic regarding the predicted success of Lopez and Affleck's marriage, as they already called of their first engagement two decades ago, prior to the Good Will Hunting star tying the knot with the Elektra actress in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

According to the confidante, Garner "would never tell Ben, 'I told you it wouldn’t work out,' but she does blame J. Lo for the pressure she's put Ben under."

"She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle," the source added of Garner — who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.