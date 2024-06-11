Jennifer Garner Hugs Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Mom During Daytime Meet-Up Amid Actor's Divorce Rumors: Photos
Jennifer Garner may no longer be married to Ben Affleck, but she's still on great terms with his mom, Chris Boldt,
On Tuesday, June 11, the 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted giving a big hug to her former mother-in-law as the pair reunited on Garner and Affleck's son Samuel's last day of school.
In photos obtained by OK!, Affleck, Garner and Boldt could be seen all wearing casual ensembles while chatting outside in Los Angeles.
The Gone Girl actor sported a freshly-shaved face, as he wore a wine-colored shirt, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans. Garner opted for a similar ensemble, donning a blue zip-up and matching leggings tucked into a pair of white socks, while Boldt styled a gray cardigan and black trousers.
All three of them appeared to be in good spirits for the daytime outing, as they celebrated the start of summer for their three kids — Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18.
One person was notably absent from the meet-up — Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, who recently sparked divorce rumors after fans caught on to apparent tension within their marriage.
Despite sparking speculation the duo was headed toward a split after less than two years of marriage, Lopez has been seen still sporting her wedding ring and neither spouse has publicly commented on whispers pertaining to the status of their union.
Following reports the Air actor and the "On the Floor" singer were experiencing trouble in paradise, a source claimed Garner had stepped up in an effort to try to save her ex-husband's marriage to Lopez, as OK! previously reported.
"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," an insider revealed earlier this month. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."
Still, the insider claimed Garner wasn't too optimistic regarding the predicted success of Lopez and Affleck's marriage, as they already called of their first engagement two decades ago, prior to the Good Will Hunting star tying the knot with the Elektra actress in 2005.
According to the confidante, Garner "would never tell Ben, 'I told you it wouldn’t work out,' but she does blame J. Lo for the pressure she's put Ben under."
"She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle," the source added of Garner — who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018.