Lovebirds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Coffee & Donuts For The Second Day In A Row

The duo's family outing comes as reports have surfaced that Lopez, who married her rekindled flame twice over the summer, has not quite forgiven Affleck for his past bad boy behavior when they first got together in the early 2000's. Now that they are living their happily ever after, she's making him pay up for his former mistakes!

"She hasn't forgotten or completely forgiven him," the insider dished of Lopez and the Argo star's post marital dynamics. "So this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior."