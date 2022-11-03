Lovebirds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Coffee & Donuts For The Second Day In A Row
These lovebirds sure love their coffee dates! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a second time this week, along with the singer's son Max, to grab a caffeinated beverage and donuts in Los Angeles, Calif.
Affleck rocked a light blue button down shirt with a pair of khaki pants and a navy blue peacoat while his new wife wore cranberry colored pants with a sweater. The couple held hands as they walked with the 14-year-old to grab a snack.
NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL WOE SWIRL — PHOTOS
The duo's family outing comes as reports have surfaced that Lopez, who married her rekindled flame twice over the summer, has not quite forgiven Affleck for his past bad boy behavior when they first got together in the early 2000's. Now that they are living their happily ever after, she's making him pay up for his former mistakes!
"She hasn't forgotten or completely forgiven him," the insider dished of Lopez and the Argo star's post marital dynamics. "So this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior."
"He's like her personal bank account," a source explained. "He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out."
"The limos are all on his tab, too, and he's always buying her things. It's pretty ironic since he's not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he's paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt," the insider said.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 after originally calling off their engagement in 2004. The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Affleck's Georgia estate in August surrounded by friends and family after quietly eloping in Las Vegas in July.