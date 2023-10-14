Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
Is there trouble in paradise for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, one year after saying "I do," Affleck and Lopez have hit a rough patch in their seemingly perfect relationship.
"The honeymoon phase is over," a source explained of the current dynamic between the pair. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
Another big issue? The Good Will Hunting star's strong bond with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. "Ben and Jen are extremely close," an insider spilled of the 13 Going on 30 star and Affleck, who share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" the source revealed.
Rumors ran rampant after Garner and the Boston native were spotted sharing an intimate hug in a car in Los Angeles. "He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," a separate source alleged about the formerly married couple's bond.
"Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line," the source continued, but insisted, "Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."
The deep bond with the exes has not sat well with Lopez, who reached out to the Alias star to let her know how uncomfortable she felt with her interactions with Affleck. "The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the insider alleged.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," the insider continued. "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."
"Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them," the source said of their once close dynamic.
In Touch spoke to sources close to Affleck and Lopez.