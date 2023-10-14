Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding

"In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" the source revealed.

Rumors ran rampant after Garner and the Boston native were spotted sharing an intimate hug in a car in Los Angeles. "He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," a separate source alleged about the formerly married couple's bond.