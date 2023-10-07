'Things Got Heated': Jennifer Lopez 'Jealous' Over Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 'Deep Connection,' Source Claims
Jennifer Lopez has her guard up when it comes to Jennifer Garner.
After the 13 Going on 30 actress was seen sharing an intimate hug with the Latin superstar's husband, Ben Affleck, insiders close to Lopez say she's been a bit envious over the Argo actor's connection with his ex-wife.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the source said. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
Amid the heightened animosity between the Hollywood actresses, insiders claimed the Selena star made her feelings known to Garner right away. "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the source spilled.
"Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them," the insider said of their once close dynamic.
However, it's not only the Texas native getting Lopez's fury. "J.Lo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath," the source explained.
"J.Lo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead," the insider stated, adding that the "On The Floor" singer allegedly "screamed" at Affleck, saying, "'She's your ex-wife for a reason!'"
Despite Lopez's discomfort, the Good Will Hunting star and Garner — who share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — have maintained a close bond. "Jen [Garner] still carries a lot of weight with Ben, and he often seeks out her advice. He even told J.Lo how he relies on Jen like never before and how much he respects her opinion on a myriad of topics," the source dished.
However, Lopez may have a point, as even fans expressed their outrage over how close the exes seemed to be after Affleck was seen in a cozy moment in the car with his former spouse.
"Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddle up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J.Lo looking like a side chick," one passionate social media user wrote about the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"At this point they are rubbing this in J. Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," another chimed in.
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Lopez, Affleck and Garner.