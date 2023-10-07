'Things Got Heated': Jennifer Lopez 'Jealous' Over Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 'Deep Connection,' Source Claims

"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the source said. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."

Amid the heightened animosity between the Hollywood actresses, insiders claimed the Selena star made her feelings known to Garner right away. "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the source spilled.