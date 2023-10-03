Jennifer Lopez Felt 'Insecure' and 'Uncertain' After Giving Birth to Twins Max and Emme
Jennifer Lopez is getting honest about learning to love her body.
While honoring fitness guru Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, October 1, the 54-year-old explained how she went through body image issues after welcoming twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony in 2008.
"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," she said in her speech. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."
Lopez recalled the celebrity trainer coming into her life at the most opportune time. "I met Tracy right after I had my twins," she said. "I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth."
"She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before," the Maid in Manhattan star added.
Lopez has notoriously always put health and fitness at the top of her priority list and has ensured the people around her follow suit. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two has been putting pressure on her husband, Ben Affleck, to cut out the fast food in order to get in shape.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house, and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider explained of the entertainer's influence on the Boston native. "Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she's free in the afternoon, and she'll bring Ben with her."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin' deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source continued. "Now, he's going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola, and berries."
Despite Affleck, 51, cutting out many of the treats he loves, the payoff has been major — and it's all thanks to his wife.
"He's the happiest he's ever been, so he'll tell anyone that that means he's the healthiest he's ever been, too," the insider spilled. "He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he's working out with a trainer and eating right."