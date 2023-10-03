Jennifer Lopez Felt 'Insecure' and 'Uncertain' After Giving Birth to Twins Max and Emme

"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," she said in her speech. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

Lopez recalled the celebrity trainer coming into her life at the most opportune time. "I met Tracy right after I had my twins," she said. "I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth."