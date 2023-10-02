Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite Again After Previous Cozy Outing Allegedly Caused Tension With Jennifer Lopez
Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted out together once again, just weeks after a cozy sighting of the two went viral.
On Saturday, September 30, the duo arrived separately to a YMCA in Santa Monica, Calif., where they watched their son Samuel's sports game.
The mom-of-three, 51, and the 11-year-old held hands as they made their way to the facility, while the Oscar winner, 51, showed up solo.
It was just a few weeks earlier that the co-parents were seen smiling at each other and sharing a hug in the car, where their daughter Seraphina, 14, was present.
Some thought the exes looked too close for comfort given the Argo star is now married to Jennifer Lopez, and days later, the spouses appeared a bit stressed when out at a farmer's market together. Just last week, there was more speculation surrounding the state of their marriage, as the pair had a heated exchange while on a drive.
Despite all that, an insider claimed the trio of adults are all on good terms, spilling that the singer, 53, helped the exes get to "a better place."
“Ben is healthy,” the source continued. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
According to the source, Lopez and the Alias alum are "friendly" and all their children "love each other," the source noted. “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."
"Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the insider added. “They all have been able to figure it out. It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
Last year, the songstress admitted that blending her family with Affleck's took a bit of time.
“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far," Lopez told a news outlet of how her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, were adjusting to living with Affleck and Garner's tots, Violet, 17, Seraphina and Samuel.
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," she concluded.
Meanwhile, Garner is continuing to romance businessman John Miller, whom she's been and off with since 2018.