Oops! Jennifer Lopez Shares Selfie in 'Ben' Necklace Amid Divorce From Estranged Husband Ben Affleck — But Quickly Deletes
Must have been a mistake — Jennifer Lopez looked happy as could be while wearing her "B.E.N." necklace in a since-deleted Instagram post.
The "On the Floor" singer's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, accidentally uploaded a selfie of Lopez sporting the dainty piece of jewelry her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, had custom made by FoundRae for the Marry Me actress' birthday in July 2022.
Lopez re-shared the post to her Instagram Story in support of her brand, however, both the upload and her re-post were removed from the app after fans started flooding the comments section to point out the "Let's Get Loud" singer wearing an old gift from the Gone Girl star.
The social media blunder comes roughly one week after the former flames teased fans with a possible reconciliation, as Lopez and Affleck looked rather comfy while taking their children out to lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., earlier this month.
As OK! previously reported, an eyewitness claimed: "Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table."
The alleged intimacy of their outing caused fans to wonder if there was any chance in saving their love story for the third time after Lopez made the motion to legally end their marriage upon filing for divorce from Affleck back in August.
The Shotgun Wedding actress' divorce filing marked the second time her and Affleck's relationship failed them.
The duo was initially engaged in the early 2000s, but called off their plans to marry by the beginning of 2004.
Lopez and Affleck took the world by storm when they reconciled their romance in 2021 — following the Atlas star's split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez the year prior.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer and the Argo actor soon decided to give their engagement another try before tying the knot in July 2022.
The separated spouses were living happily with their blended family — which consisted of Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme, 16, as well as Affleck and his three kids — Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — until their official date of separation on April 26 of this year, per the Hustlers actress' divorce documents.
Lopez was reportedly "devastated" by her and Affleck's marital demise, as a source previously revealed, "she wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless."
"When she realized that, she filed," the insider explained. "Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life."
"She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale," another confidante confessed. "She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale."