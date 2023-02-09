Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun At Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Actor Goes Viral At 2023 Grammy Awards

As OK! previously reported, a seat filler at the Grammys confirmed that the Marry Me actress absolutely knew her husband was going viral throughout the awards show and was even amused by the memes making rounds on the Internet.

"J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," TikTok user @almostannn explained in a Wednesday, February 8, video.

"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," she continued. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’"