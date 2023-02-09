OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun At Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Actor Goes Viral At 2023 Grammy Awards

jennifer lopez insists she had the best time at grammys pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is joining in on the fun after hubby Ben Affleck went viral at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his now famously bored facial expression.

The "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to proudly share a trailer for Affleck's upcoming flick — but not before adding a playful edit to the beginning of the clip.

ben affleck meme
Source: @jlo/instagram

"AIR … cannot wait!" she captioned the post which comically opened up with a still of the Batman actor appearing stone-faced with the words "my husband's happy face" written across the image.

"Crying at the caption in the video 😂👏," one J.Lo follower wrote, while another added, "This is my husbands happy face took me out tho 😂."

"I love her so much!!!" a third fan replied in the comments section. "She and Ben can laugh at themselves and that’s everything!!😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

ben affleck meme
Source: cbs

As OK! previously reported, a seat filler at the Grammys confirmed that the Marry Me actress absolutely knew her husband was going viral throughout the awards show and was even amused by the memes making rounds on the Internet.

"J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," TikTok user @almostannn explained in a Wednesday, February 8, video.

"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," she continued. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’"

ben jlo cbs
Source: cbs

But it wasn't all smiles and giggles for Bennifer 2.0 at the Grammys. The pop star appeared to scold a glum Affleck at the high profile event during a brief moment when they didn't realize that they were on camera.

At one point, the Good Will Hunting star could be seen whispering something in his wife's ear that seemed to startle her enough for her to whip around to look at him before telling him something while tapping him on the chest.

