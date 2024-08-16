Jennifer Lopez 'Sick to Her Stomach' Over Husband Ben Affleck 'Ignoring' Their Anniversary and Her Birthday: Source

"The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her," an insider explained of the Boston native scooping up a $20.5 million mansion. "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her."

Last year, Lopez and Affleck, 51, who tied the knot in 2022, seemed deeply in love and were constantly packing on the PDA. However, things between them have taken a chilling turn. "The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking," the source added.