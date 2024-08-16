Jennifer Lopez 'Sick to Her Stomach' Over Husband Ben Affleck 'Ignoring' Their Anniversary and Her Birthday: Source
Jennifer Lopez is baffled by Ben Affleck's coldness toward her this summer.
Despite the power couple reportedly being on the verge of a split, the "Get Right" singer was shocked by her husband completely ignoring their second wedding anniversary and her 55th birthday.
"The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her," an insider explained of the Boston native scooping up a $20.5 million mansion. "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her."
Last year, Lopez and Affleck, 51, who tied the knot in 2022, seemed deeply in love and were constantly packing on the PDA. However, things between them have taken a chilling turn. "The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking," the source added.
"It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic," the insider spilled about the estranged duo.
As OK! previously reported, people close to the Selena star have also had it with the Good Will Hunting actor's contentious ways — especially Lopez's longtime talent manager, Benny Medina. "The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood," another insider spilled.
Per sources, Medina was critical of the pair getting back together after witnessing their failed engagement in 2004. "His attitude was, 'I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative," the insider added. "He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?"
Even with warning signs, nobody was more stunned by the demise of their rekindled romance than Lopez. "This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in," a source explained. "She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together."
"In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben," a separate insider claimed of their impending split. "It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work.”
In Touch spoke with sources close to Lopez and Affleck.