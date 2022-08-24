Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
In the published paparazzi photos, you can see that Ben's phone background displays a photo of his bride in her glamorous Ralph Lauren reception dress on their special day in Georgia.
For their romantic post-nuptials outing, the Boston native looked dapper in a baby blue button down and a pair of sleek khakis. The "On the Floor" vocalist dressed to the nines and kept the blushing bride theme going as she rocked a white peasant dress adorned with puffed sleeves and a moderate turtleneck while jumping on a boat with her hubby.
As OK! previously reported, despite having a huge ceremony at Ben's Georgia estate, many notable people were missing at the power couple's wedding last weekend.
The Good Will Hunting actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his brother, Casey Affleck, did not make an appearance, nor did Jennifer's former husband, Marc Anthony, or alleged bestie Leah Remini.
Despite not being there for his sibling's big day, the Manchester By the Sea actor sent his best to his brother and new wife in a loving and honest Instagram post.
"Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love," Casey wrote alongside a vintage photo of himself and the newlyweds.
"Welcome to the family," the Gone Baby Gone star added. "Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"
Despite appearing to only have love for his now sister-in-law, insiders revealed to OK! that Casey finds the duo "superficial." A source dished, “Casey is allergic to the circus Ben’s life has become, and it’s just not a world he knows or cares to navigate. He and [girlfriend] Caylee won’t be double-dating with Bennifer anytime soon!"
