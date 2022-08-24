Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez

For their romantic post-nuptials outing, the Boston native looked dapper in a baby blue button down and a pair of sleek khakis. The "On the Floor" vocalist dressed to the nines and kept the blushing bride theme going as she rocked a white peasant dress adorned with puffed sleeves and a moderate turtleneck while jumping on a boat with her hubby.

As OK! previously reported, despite having a huge ceremony at Ben's Georgia estate, many notable people were missing at the power couple's wedding last weekend.