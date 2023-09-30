Cheat Day? Ben Affleck Spotted Grabbing Fast Food After Wife Jennifer Lopez Pressures Him to Get Healthy
Does Jennifer Lopez know?
On Friday, September 29, the Ben Affleck was spotted curbing his fast-food cravings at the Jack In The Box drive-thru in Santa Monica.
The 51-year-old was joined by son Samuel, 11, as the two road up in his Mercedes AMG EQS. The actor wore a gray button down, light blue T-shirt and black jeans.
As OK! previously reported, the outing came after a source revealed Affleck’s wife, 54, has been pushing her hubby to live a healthier lifestyle.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider recently spilled, adding that the singer runs a "really healthy house."
"Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her," the source explained.
While Lopez seemingly has a strict diet, Affleck is not used to the health regimen.
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," they continued. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
The source then claimed, "He's the happiest he's ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he's the healthiest he’s ever been, too."
"He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present," the insider insisted. "And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
The new lifestyle is not the only thing Affleck has had to get used to since he said “I do” to the brunette beauty. The Argo alum also had to learn how to balance his new blended family.
A source recently divulged that Lopez helped exes Jennifer Garner, 51, and Affleck get to a “better place.”
“Ben is healthy,” the source claimed. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
The musician and the 13 Going on 30 actress are apparently "friendly" as their children "love each other," the source stated. “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."
Affleck and Garner share three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, while Lopez has twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” they added.
“They all have been able to figure it out,” the insider noted of the three celebs. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
Talking about Affleck and Lopez the source said, “Their relationship is still on fire. They are really happy with each other.”
The Daily Mail reported on Affleck's outing.