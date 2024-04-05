OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Playing Nice? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dine With Matt Damon Despite Singer's Rumored Tension With Her Husband's Longtime Friend

jennifer lopez ben affleck dine matt damon rumored tension longtime friend
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Matt Damon on better terms with Ben Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez?

Despite rumors that the Jason Bourne star isn't the biggest fan of the triple threat, he was seen having lunch with the couple in New York City on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck dine matt damon rumored tension longtime friend
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen out to eat with the actor's pal Matt Damon.

The sighting was posted on a Reddit thread, with a photo showing Lopez, 54, sitting in between her husband, 51, and Damon, 53. It's unclear if Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, 47, was present.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed the dad-of-four has never loved his buddy's wife, spilling, "Matt's had serious reservations" ever since the pair rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck dine matt damon rumored tension longtime friend
Source: @Altruistic-Guard-100/reddit

An onlooker snapped a photo of the stars.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said the tension is due to the Argo director "always [seeming] to be in the doghouse" with the Maid in Manhattan actress.

"[Matt's] tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the source explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck dine matt damon rumored tension longtime friend
Source: mega

An insider previously claimed Damon isn't the biggest fan of Lopez.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up," the insider continued. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason."

"But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck dine matt damon rumored tension longtime friend
Source: mega

The singer and Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed Damon's hesitancy to fully embrace Lopez has once again put a "strain" on his relationship with the dad-of-three, whom he's known since their elementary school days in Boston.

A separate source claimed Damon's wife is also not on the best terms with the "Get Right" crooner either, as she's protective of her husband's best friend after knowing him for two decades

As OK! shared, Barroso and her husband met in 2003, the same year Affleck and Lopez called off their first wedding, so the former waitress was around to witness all of the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the rumored animosity, the four stars have been seen out together in the past, as they sat at the same table at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. The guys were situated next to each other with their wives on their other side.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.