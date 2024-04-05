Playing Nice? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dine With Matt Damon Despite Singer's Rumored Tension With Her Husband's Longtime Friend

The sighting was posted on a Reddit thread, with a photo showing Lopez, 54, sitting in between her husband, 51, and Damon, 53. It's unclear if Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, 47, was present.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed the dad-of-four has never loved his buddy's wife, spilling, "Matt's had serious reservations" ever since the pair rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s.