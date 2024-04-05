Playing Nice? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dine With Matt Damon Despite Singer's Rumored Tension With Her Husband's Longtime Friend
Is Matt Damon on better terms with Ben Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez?
Despite rumors that the Jason Bourne star isn't the biggest fan of the triple threat, he was seen having lunch with the couple in New York City on Easter Sunday, March 31.
The sighting was posted on a Reddit thread, with a photo showing Lopez, 54, sitting in between her husband, 51, and Damon, 53. It's unclear if Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, 47, was present.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the dad-of-four has never loved his buddy's wife, spilling, "Matt's had serious reservations" ever since the pair rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s.
The source said the tension is due to the Argo director "always [seeming] to be in the doghouse" with the Maid in Manhattan actress.
"[Matt's] tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the source explained.
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Horrified' by Disturbing Accusations Against Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Associated'
- Jennifer Lopez Quietly Rebrands Tour as 'Greatest Hits' Show After Canceling Dates Due to Lackluster Ticket Sales
- Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Abs Before Spending Quality Time With Her Child Emme: Photos
"It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up," the insider continued. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason."
"But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The insider claimed Damon's hesitancy to fully embrace Lopez has once again put a "strain" on his relationship with the dad-of-three, whom he's known since their elementary school days in Boston.
A separate source claimed Damon's wife is also not on the best terms with the "Get Right" crooner either, as she's protective of her husband's best friend after knowing him for two decades
As OK! shared, Barroso and her husband met in 2003, the same year Affleck and Lopez called off their first wedding, so the former waitress was around to witness all of the drama.
Despite the rumored animosity, the four stars have been seen out together in the past, as they sat at the same table at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. The guys were situated next to each other with their wives on their other side.