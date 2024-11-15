Ben Affleck Teased Over Bromance With Matt Damon After Suggesting Plot Line About Best Friends Running Off Together: 'He's Projecting'
Ben Affleck is in the midst of his second divorce, but one person who will always by his side is lifelong best friend Matt Damon.
Social media users thought the Gone Girl star was possibly drawing from his own desires in his relationship with the Jason Bourne lead when he discussed the future of AI in Hollywood at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2024 summit.
"Eventually, AI will allow you to ask for your own episode of Succession," the dad-of-three, 52, explained. "You could say, ‘I’ll pay $30, and can you make me a 40-minute episode where, like, Kendall gets the company and runs off and has an affair with Stewy.’ And it’ll do it."
In the series, characters Kendall Roy and Stewy Hosseini had been friends for decades, though some fans believed they could have been more than platonic.
The characters' close dynamic mirrors Affleck's relationship with Damon, 54, whom he grew up with in Boston and then began working with as they rose to success in showbiz.
Fans couldn't help but joke about the comparison, with one person tweeting, "He kinda clocked his own tea with this like how else would he understand the Kenstewy implications if not from lived experience."
"I just know he watched Ken and Stewy scenes while caressing a Matt Damon plushy," a second individual quipped, while a third believed Affleck was "projecting."
The Argo director and Damon have starred in several flicks together over the years and even launched their production company Artists Equity in 2022.
In a recent talk with Deadline, the dad-of-four explained how the idea came to be.
"We had this experience on The Last Duel. Ben and I hadn’t written together in so long, and I watched that Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, the one that ends with that performance on the roof," recalled Damon. "These guys are playing, and it’s The Beatles, and they’re live and you can see the joy that they’re playing with. They’re so excited, and then Peter Jackson puts a chyron up that says, this is the last live performance that the Beatles ever gave."
Damon confessed he was overcome with emotion after watching the doc.
"I had tears running down my face because of the missed opportunity that these four incredible musicians who clearly loved each other never got," he said. "That was the impetus behind putting this company together."
"I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything. The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together or whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers," the Oppenheimer actor continued. "How much life do we have left and what are we going to do with it?"