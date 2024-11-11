Ben Affleck Admits He's 'One Errant Remark Away From Being Canceled' and Dumped From Hollywood: 'The Phone Could Stop Ringing'

"We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us," Affleck explained in a recent interview alongside his friend Matt Damon, with whom he began his Artists Equity production company.

"This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away," he pointed out about the stability of his joint venture with the Jason Bourne actor, 54. "I'm one errant remark away from being canceled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth."