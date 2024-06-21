OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez's Solo Trip to Italy Will Help Her 'Make Decisions' About Troubled Marriage to Ben Affleck, Claims Relationship Expert

jennifer lopez solo trip help make decisions troubled marriage ben affleck
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rumored marital strife, the singer flew overseas to soak up the sun in Italy all on her own — something that is not a good sign for the couple's future, claimed relationship expert Louella Alderson.

jennifer lopez solo trip help make decisions troubled marriage ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez is on vacation in Italy without husband Ben Affleck.

"They seem to have spent a lot more time apart recently, with Ben even moving out of their shared home and back into his own place," she explained to a news outlet. "This suggests that there may be some underlying issues or conflicts in their relationship that they are trying to work through."

"It’s possible that Jennifer’s trip to Italy is allowing her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future," Alderson continued. "She is a strategic and independent woman, so it's likely that she is considering her options and needs some time alone to make decisions about her next steps."

jennifer lopez solo trip help make decisions troubled marriage ben affleck
Source: mega

The pair got married in 2022.

Affleck, 51, staying behind in Los Angeles may mean they're "focusing on their own separate lives for the time being."

However, the expert believes the distance could actually be good for the stars, as it "allows for individual growth and self-reflection, which can ultimately benefit the relationship in the long run."

She added, "When you're apart, you have the opportunity to miss each other and appreciate your time together even more."

jennifer lopez solo trip help make decisions troubled marriage ben affleck
Source: mega

The 'Argo' star moved out of their shared home.

As OK! reported, the rumors about the duo — who married in 2022 — popped up last month, with insiders claiming their busy schedules and different lifestyles were tearing them apart.

Despite this, an insider told a news outlet that the mom-of-two, 54, "is still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Though the "Marry Me" crooner allegedly "begged" the Oscar winner to "give their marriage a second chance," the dad-of-three is ready to move on.

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the source insisted. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

ben jen
Source: mega

Sources claimed their different lifestyles are causing issues in their marriage.

The Gigli costars are trying to part in a "civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids,” the source shared, referring to the tots Aflleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and twins Lopez has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite the tension, JLo made a public tribute to the Good Will Hunting star on Father's Day, calling him "our hero."

The Mirror spoke to Alderson about Affleck and Lopez's marriage.

