Jennifer Lopez Snaps at Reporter Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Source: MEGA
By:

May 23 2024, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

"Jenny From the Block" isn't putting up with any funny business.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sassy side when she snapped at a reporter asking about rampantly spreading rumors the Marry Me actress and her husband, Ben Affleck, are headed toward a divorce.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez at a panel in Mexico City for her new film 'Atlas.'

The "On the Floor" singer was quick to shut down a question about the state of her marriage during a panel in Mexico City for her forthcoming film Atlas on Wednesday, May 22.

"You know better than that," Lopez told the reporter with a straight, stoic facial expression before letting out a sly smile, as seen in an Instagram video shared by Spanish-language celebrity gossip show El Gordo y la Flaca.

Source: MEGA

The actress shut down a reporter asking about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

In the comments section of the video, some social media users criticized how Lopez handled her response, as they felt she was being hypocritical for sharing her life with the world while refusing to answer related questions when they arise.

"Okaaay but you put your whole love life out there, (private letters and all) in a movie! And you wanna shame someone for asking about it?" one person questioned the "Let's Get Loud" singer, while another claimed via translation: "Well [he] respectfully asked the question. And as a public figure, just like her and her husband, I don't think it would bother you to answer. Besides, it's normal that in every marriage they have their differences."

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently sparked divorce rumors.

On the other hand, many fans defended Lopez, with one supporter stating, "she looks so hurt when asked that question. They should just leave her alone," while another admirer added, "listen to the press if it's intense.. leave the woman alone.. the first time they left each other because of the press and now again they start with the same thing," in reference to the couple's initially broken engagement in 2004.

Lopez's abrupt interaction with press comes one day after she stepped out solo to her movie's second premiere, which took place in Mexico, while Affleck was spotted leaving Hollywood hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., later that night.

Source: MEGA

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 after initially breaking off their first engagement nearly 20 years prior.

While there seems to certainly be some tension going on within Lopez's love life, a source recently confirmed she and Affleck have no plans to separate despite "facing issues in their marriage," as OK! previously reported.

"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," the insider explained of the award-winning artist's new film and upcoming This Is Me... Live tour, which kicks off in Orlando, Fla., next month.

Source: OK!

"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante admitted of Lopez.

The source noted: "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

