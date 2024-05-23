Jennifer Lopez Snaps at Reporter Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

In the comments section of the video, some social media users criticized how Lopez handled her response, as they felt she was being hypocritical for sharing her life with the world while refusing to answer related questions when they arise.

"Okaaay but you put your whole love life out there, (private letters and all) in a movie! And you wanna shame someone for asking about it?" one person questioned the "Let's Get Loud" singer, while another claimed via translation: "Well [he] respectfully asked the question. And as a public figure, just like her and her husband, I don't think it would bother you to answer. Besides, it's normal that in every marriage they have their differences."