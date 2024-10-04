'Desperate to Be Center of Attention': Benson Boone Accused of 'Queer Baiting' After Exiting His Ohio Concert in Only a Speedo — Watch
Benson Boone hasn’t seen a speedo he doesn’t like!
On Thursday, October 3, the American Idol alum, 22, shared a video of himself exiting his concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, while wearing only the small bathing suit bottoms.
In the footage, the “Beautiful Things” singer ran down the stairs of the music venue as he saluted fans in the American flag apparel.
However, not everyone approved of the revealing outfit, as the star was bashed by some users on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“When the album doesn’t sell, and singles stop charting, let’s resort to this and queer baiting [shaking my head],” one person said, while a second echoed, “He tryna queer bate [sic] now?”
A third noted, “So, this guy is uber talented, but at times it seems he is relying more on his looks than his vocal talent, and I think that is a mistake,” as a fourth dissed, “Desperate to be center of attention so his music sells.”
On the other hand, several fans came to his defense.
“He is serving male American rock icon. I’m liking it. After the VMA performance, he has grown so much. I see a rockstar,” one individual stated, while another called Boone a “legend.”
In addition to sharing the video in the controversial outfit, the vocalist uploaded a message about his night in the midwestern city.
“CINCINNATI💛 one of the best crowds I’ve ever had the privilege of hearing. Never change. I will remember last night for the rest of my life,” he wrote on Instagram.
One supporter replied, “Best live performance I’ve ever seen 🤠 WE LOVE YOU!!!” while another added, “SUPERSTARRRRR🤩🤩.”
Boone, who got his start after auditioning for American Idol in 2021, has rocked the music scene this year with his popular singles, including “Beautiful Things” and “Slow It Down.” The youngster is believed to be a contender for the 2024 Grammys.
Boone even caught the attention of Taylor Swift, as the star landed a slot opening for the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23.
Following his performance, Swift gave Boone a shout-out before singing “Lover.”
“What’s also a dream come true for me, personally, is getting to tour with artists who I’m a huge fan of,” the 34-year-old said of Boone, noting the Washington native is “so legit” and “such a showman.”
“He’s out here doing flips for you!” Swift added, referencing how Boone backflipped onstage during his set.