Taylor Swift Is 'Very Supportive' of Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Role in New Show 'Grotesquerie,' Ryan Murphy Reveals
Taylor Swift is ready to see her man on the big screen!
In a recent interview, famous creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy noted the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, was on board with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s decision to be a part of his new show Grotesquerie.
"The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy said of Swift’s input in Kelce’s acting career. "I was thrilled about that."
The Glee creator shared how he only heard "sweet, lovely things" about the Eras Tour performer, noting, "I love her too."
Though Kelce, 34, had never acted before joining the Grotesquerie cast, Murphy insisted the NFL star has what it takes.
"A star is a star is a star — and he's a star," Murphy gushed. "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor."
Despite being a natural, Murphy expressed how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was hesitant at first.
"He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him," he said.
Despite his fear, Kelce defied expectations, as he memorized a "whole scene" Murphy rewrote in just 10 minutes.
"It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important," the Emmy-nominated producer shared. "He knew everybody's line. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."
Murphy was so impressed by Kelce that he even said that if the athlete wanted to become a Hollywood actor, he has what it takes.
"If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it. You can see in the show, he can act and he's talented," Murphy raved. "The world is his oyster. He can do anything."
As OK! previously reported, Murphy wasn’t the only one to tip their hat to Kelce’s performance, as costar Niecy Nash-Betts recently shared her thoughts on working with the football player.
“Fans are going to find him very charming in this role,” the 54-year-old actress said.
“Travis was very open. He was very open if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable,” Nash-Betts continued. “I love that he didn’t come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.' Instead, he would ask, ‘Tell me what I don’t know. Tell me what your thought is on this?’”
