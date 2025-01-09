Bethenny Frankel Felt Something Was 'Awry' at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere Before Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Feud Was Exposed: Watch
The influx of stories about the strife between It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sparked Bethenny Frankel's memory of the awkward feeling she had when she attended the movie premiere months ago in NYC.
In a Wednesday, January 8, TikTok, the reality star told fans she had the "craziest It Ends With Us premiere story that I totally forgot about and I’m putting the pieces together now."
Frankel explained that after walking the carpet, "something that I’ve never seen in over 20 years of going to movie premieres happens," explaining there was an hour between red carpet photos and the moving screening.
While deciding what to do with the spare time, the Real Housewives of New York City alum said she passed by someone who worked for the blonde beauty.
"They’re a little distant and a little icy to me," she recalled. "Just, there’s something that I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, OK,’ and in other circumstances, this person is not this way and it just, it was slightly off-putting to Danielle [her plus-one for the night] and I. We both noted it."
After Frankel and her friend went to get margaritas, they came back to the event and noticed some weirdness going on inside.
At one point, she revealed someone introduced her to Baldoni and reminded her he was once on her podcast.
"He’s in this one line and we say hello to each other. I didn't remember who he was," the mom-of-admitted of greeting the Jane the Virgin alum. "He was very nice."
While she assumed she should get in the same line as Baldoni, she realized she was being directed to a different theater.
"Usually, not usually, always, unless it’s a weird different screening, the premiere is in one giant theater," the Skinnygirl founder said. "But here, he’s in one theater, something’s going on somewhere else."
"It felt like everybody was separated," she noted, not revealing if she ever saw the Gossip Girl alum, who she "loves."
"The vibe was off, and so what I didn’t tell anybody because I thought I would be canceled, is we left," the businesswoman confessed of why she didn't share her tale until now.
"Something was definitely awry from the jump and it was palpable," she said of the atmosphere. "Something was f-----."
As OK! reported, the costars refused to do any press together, and though there were rumors about a feud, things weren't made clear until Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her and put together a smear campaign against her to try and destroy her career.
The actor denied her allegations, with his lawyer stating they're gearing up to file a countersuit and expose the alleged ways the mom-of-four mistreated Baldoni.