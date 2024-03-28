Beyoncé Hilariously Eats Spaghetti While on Her Private Jet Before Country Album Release: Photo
Beyoncé appeared to be pretty relaxed ahead of her Act II: Cowboy Carter album release!
On Thursday, March 28, the pop star uploaded a hilarious photo of herself eating spaghetti with her hands while on her private jet.
The image showed the music industry icon chilling on the plane wearing a black sweatshirt and long blonde locks as she snuggled up in a zebra print blanket.
In response to the post, fans gushed over the “Single Ladies” singer and shared their excitement for her new music.
“She’s about to gag us 😭,” one user penned, while another added, “Her album drop in a couple hours and she’s this unbothered? We’re in for it BAD.”
A third individual raved, “Shutting it down without even SAYING ANYTHING!” as a fourth noted, “Nothing s----- than a woman eating spaghetti 🔥❤.”
Others noted how the post was different from the 32-time Grammy winner’s usual content, with one person saying, “Wowwwww! Beyoncé starting to post like we her friendssss❤,” and another adding, “The most relatable, yet unobtainable aesthetic. kudos.”
As OK! previously reported, while her Instagram has been bombarded with positive fans remarks ahead of Act II: Cowboy Carter, Erykah Badu seemingly shaded the album cover.
The "No Love" vocalist, 53, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she wrote, "To Jay-Z. Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??"
Though she did not give much explanation as to why she did not like the cover, she also shared Beyoncé's post to her Instagram Story, with the caption, "Hmmm."
Beyoncé’s fans then called out Erykah for trolling the 42-year-old.
"I love Erykah Badu but this one-sided beef has to stop ?? 😃," one user commented, while another said, "Erykah Badu is such a hater. Beyoncé has worn braids since the beginning of her career. Erykah does not own braids."
"What is Erykah’s problem with Beyoncé? She shouted her out in a song and Erykah been shady ever since. I’m so confused," a third person added.
This was not the first time Erykah has attempted to accuse Beyoncé of stealing her ideas, as in 2023 the "Hello" musician shared a photo of the "Love on Top" entertainer in a large metallic hat, which was similar to Erykah's signature accessory.
"Hmmm. I guess I’m everybody stylist," she wrote alongside a photo of the mother-of-three.