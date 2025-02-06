Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are 'Fuming' Over Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt
Beyoncé and Jay-Z weren't "Crazy in Love" with Kanye West and Bianca Censori's red carpet antics at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The "Single Ladies" singer and her husband reportedly feel like West and his wife's indecent exposure stunt took attention away from Beyoncé winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year at music's biggest night.
"Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyoncé's limelight. No question about it," a source claimed to RadarOnline.com. "He knew she was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab and headlines and it was a case of mission accomplished for Kanye. Their relationship can never be mended after this. It is dead."
The "Empire State of Mind" rapper and West have had a rocky friendship as two top stars in their industry — with their feud reportedly escalating after Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't show up to the "I Wonder" hitmaker and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's wedding.
West is likely the least of Jay-Z's worries at the moment, however, as the insider also told RadarOnline.com the record executive's relationship with Beyoncé has been strained after it was revealed in December 2024 that he was the previously unnamed A-list celebrity accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The confidante confessed: "Things are very tense between the two given the very serious allegations that have been leveled at him."
"People are wondering how much more their relationship can take but they say they are still fighting and remaining strong for their kids but the last few weeks have been very hard on them and their family, to say the least. She is wondering if anything else is about to be sprung on her," the source explained.
While things might be heavy behind the scenes in Jay-Z and Beyoncé's household with their three kids, Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 7, the "Halo" singer has maintained a supportive presence to her spouse in front of the public eye.
Just one day after Jay-Z was name-dropped in the alleged rape victim's lawsuit, the 24-time Grammy winner walked the red carpet with his wife and their eldest daughter at the premiere of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's Mufasa movie.
Most recently, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy stood by the "Formation" singer's side as she won multiple major awards at the 2025 Grammys —including Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.
Beyoncé and the couple's children were admittedly one of the first things on Jay-Z's mind when he was pulled into Combs' legal mess at the end of last year.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z said in response the lawsuit, which he filed to have dismissed.