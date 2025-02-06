Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are 'Fuming' Over Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt

"Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyoncé's limelight. No question about it," a source claimed to RadarOnline.com. "He knew she was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab and headlines and it was a case of mission accomplished for Kanye. Their relationship can never be mended after this. It is dead."

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper and West have had a rocky friendship as two top stars in their industry — with their feud reportedly escalating after Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't show up to the "I Wonder" hitmaker and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's wedding.