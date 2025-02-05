What Did Jay-Z Tell Beyoncé Before She Accepted Grammy for Best Country Album? Social Media Sleuths Decode
Awards shows always leave fans curious — especially when Jay-Z gets caught whispering something in Beyonce's ear!
The viral moment was caught on camera after presenter Taylor Swift announced Beyoncé as the winner of Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, for her album Cowboy Carter.
As Beyoncé — who was visibly shocked by the win — stood up to make her way on stage, Jay-Z could be seen also rising from his chair before leaning in to tell his wife something.
The unknown remark sent social media users on a frenzy trying to figure out what was said, with many internet sleuths coming to a mutual agreement the "Empire State of Mind" rapper was seemingly warning Beyoncé about a minor wardrobe malfunction.
The assumption was made based on Jay-Z hugging his wife and muttering something under his breath, as his comment prompted Beyoncé to adjust the top of her dress before embracing their daughter Blue Ivy, 13, and walking up onto the stage.
Pointing out the mishap, one fan observed via X (formerly named Twitter) in a tweet that garnered more than 4 million views: "Jay-Z telling his wife Beyoncé that the underwire of her bra was showing before she went on stage."
"He is looking out for her and wants her to look her best," another supporter said in response, as a third person declared: "That’s real love."
Jay-Z's efforts didn't save his wife from successfully standing on stage malfunction-free, however, as the underwire could still be seen when she stood in front of the crowd and delivered her speech thanking The Recording Academy, her family and fans for the honor.
"I want to thank God. Oh my God, that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years," the "Single Ladies" singer expressed while paying no mind to her dress. "I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent."
"I want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent," Beyoncé continued. "Wow. I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were my collaborators. This wouldn't have been this album without you. I want to thank God again and my fans. I'm still in shock."
Reacting to the wardrobe mishap online, one angry fan asked: "Who dressed her? Her bra wire is popping out. Who did this? Who did this to her? That was sabotage. Absolute sabotage."
"We all know what that bra wire stab feel like," another admirer admitted, as a third viewer insisted, "whoever let this happen must be fired immediately! Congrats though to my queen!"