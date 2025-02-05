What Did Jay-Z Tell Beyoncé Before She Accepted Grammy for Best Country Album? Social Media Sleuths Decode

Jay-Z was spotted saying something to Beyoncé before she went on stage to accept her Grammy award.

Awards shows always leave fans curious — especially when Jay-Z gets caught whispering something in Beyonce 's ear!

Beyoncé was beyond shocked when she won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

As Beyoncé — who was visibly shocked by the win — stood up to make her way on stage, Jay-Z could be seen also rising from his chair before leaning in to tell his wife something.

The unknown remark sent social media users on a frenzy trying to figure out what was said, with many internet sleuths coming to a mutual agreement the "Empire State of Mind" rapper was seemingly warning Beyoncé about a minor wardrobe malfunction.