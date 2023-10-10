Meghan Markle Branded as 'Shallow' for Publicizing Budding Friendships With Beyoncé and Hollywood A-Listers
Meghan Markle has slowly developed relationships with Hollywood's most notable names. Before attending Prince Harry's Invictus Games, Meghan was spotted at the Renaissance World Tour more than once, and her presence brought more attention than the sporting event.
American royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duchess of Sussex's budding friendship with Beyoncé in a recent interview.
“I feel like Meghan hobnobbing with all of these celebrities made a bigger impact than Prince Harry's Invictus Games," Schofield said during a GB News appearance. “I feel like people were more glued to Meghan at the Beyoncé concert, she went to the Beyoncé concert twice."
Schofield later theorized that the Suits star is using her connections to maintain relevance.
"I don't think that people are impressed by them," the podcaster confessed. “They feel, you know, at this point in time I still feel like there is an element of shallowness that surrounds that brand and they really need to shake that off.”
"Oh my goodness, gracious me," she added.
The former reality star later compared Prince William's recent trip to New York City to the Sussexes' May incident with paparazzi.
“Isn't this interesting?" the journalist asked. "And after Prince William had such a successful visit here, Americans went crazy for Prince William.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope to Find Friends They Can 'Trust' After Ditching the Royal Family
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joint Sussex Brand Struggles to Survive Due to Its 'Polarizing' Reputation
- Meghan Markle 'Still Planning' a 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Struggling to Establish Herself Post-'Megxit'
The commentator mentioned the partners' upcoming plan to host an Archewell Foundation gathering in the Big Apple for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10.
"But this is the first time the Sussexes are back in NYC after that car chase after Meghan accepted her award for her podcast that no longer exists," she noted. "And they're doing an Archewell in-person event on Tuesday, where they're going to be discussing people's digital footprint, children's digital footprints and how parents can protect their kids online."
Meghan's connection to the Houston-born artist played a significant role in the Harry & Meghan docuseries. The actress told Harry that she received a text message from the Queen Bey in support of their decision to flee royal life.
"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan read on camera. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported that the Sussexes's close circle was evolving with them, as expert Hope Flynn explained how their new pals will help them navigate the next chapter of their journey.
"As we grow older and under certain circumstances, it is totally normal behavior for a married couple or for people in relationships to lose friends over time," Flynn shared.
"It can be hard enough and overwhelming for individuals to maintain friendships on a day-to-day basis, let alone when you meet someone new and now have to give time to them on top of other life commitments," Flynn added. "People have to prioritize and sometimes that means the friendship suffers."
After the American-based royals left the U.K. in 2020, their lives rapidly changed as they navigated living in Montecito, Calif., and welcoming their youngest child, Princess Lilibet.
"When we look at Harry and Meghan and layer this with becoming parents, moving country, stepping down from royal commitments, having the whole world watching and judging you whilst doing so, it is no wonder they have unfortunately had to let go of," Flynn added.