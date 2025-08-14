COUPLES Bianca Censori Shares Rare Photo of Husband Kanye West as Couple Rides Jet Skis Together After Model's Bizarre Bubble Post Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori snapped a rare photo of her husband, Kanye West, on a jet ski. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 14 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori and Kanye West appear to be spending time at a tropical destination. The Australian model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 13, with a rare photo of her West, who was sitting on a jet ski and surrounded by crystal-blue water.

Kanye Wests Rides Jet Skis With Bianca Censori

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Kanye West's back was turned toward the camera for the photo op.

West, 48, had his back to the camera and was wearing a life vest, while Censori, 30, could not be seen in the picture — seemingly because she was the one who snapped the scenic shot. Censori providing fans with a glimpse inside her and West's private life comes just two days after her Instagram followers expressed concerns about her well-being following her spam of photos to the social media app of the model appearing to be trapped inside of a bubble.

Bianca Censori Shares Odd Photos of Her Inside of a Bubble

Source: MEGA Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, recently shared photos of herself posing inside of a bubble.

For the photoshoot, which was captured by Gadir Rajab, Censori styled a metallic silver bodysuit that exposed her cleavage and accessorized with pointy-toed stiletto heels. Her dark-colored, voluminous messy hairdo was done by Jake Gallagher.

Fans Express Concerns After Bianca Censori's 'Bizarre' Posts

Source: MEGA Fans expressed concerns about Bianca Censori's 'bizarre' bubble post.

In response to the upload, fans expressed concerns after finding the photoshoot unsettling and "bizarre." "Is the bubble representing Kanye? The bubble looks a little suffocating," one individual expressed in the comments section of the post, as another snubbed: "She's choosing all this weird crap now. No need to pity her again." “Why would a beautiful woman like your gorgeous self allow anyone, man or woman to use you and manipulate you to wear clothes that doesn't show who you truly are. Think about for a moment," a third person lectured.

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022.