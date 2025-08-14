or
Bianca Censori Shares Rare Photo of Husband Kanye West as Couple Rides Jet Skis Together After Model's Bizarre Bubble Post

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori; picture of Kanye West on jet ski.
Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori snapped a rare photo of her husband, Kanye West, on a jet ski.

Profile Image

Aug. 14 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori and Kanye West appear to be spending time at a tropical destination.

The Australian model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 13, with a rare photo of her West, who was sitting on a jet ski and surrounded by crystal-blue water.

Kanye Wests Rides Jet Skis With Bianca Censori

Image of Kanye West's back was turned toward the camera for the photo op.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Kanye West's back was turned toward the camera for the photo op.

West, 48, had his back to the camera and was wearing a life vest, while Censori, 30, could not be seen in the picture — seemingly because she was the one who snapped the scenic shot.

Censori providing fans with a glimpse inside her and West's private life comes just two days after her Instagram followers expressed concerns about her well-being following her spam of photos to the social media app of the model appearing to be trapped inside of a bubble.

Bianca Censori Shares Odd Photos of Her Inside of a Bubble

Image of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, recently shared photos of herself posing inside of a bubble.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, recently shared photos of herself posing inside of a bubble.

For the photoshoot, which was captured by Gadir Rajab, Censori styled a metallic silver bodysuit that exposed her cleavage and accessorized with pointy-toed stiletto heels.

Her dark-colored, voluminous messy hairdo was done by Jake Gallagher.

Bianca Censori

Fans Express Concerns After Bianca Censori's 'Bizarre' Posts

Image of fans expressed concerns about Bianca Censori's 'bizarre' bubble post.
Source: MEGA

Fans expressed concerns about Bianca Censori's 'bizarre' bubble post.

In response to the upload, fans expressed concerns after finding the photoshoot unsettling and "bizarre."

"Is the bubble representing Kanye? The bubble looks a little suffocating," one individual expressed in the comments section of the post, as another snubbed: "She's choosing all this weird crap now. No need to pity her again."

“Why would a beautiful woman like your gorgeous self allow anyone, man or woman to use you and manipulate you to wear clothes that doesn't show who you truly are. Think about for a moment," a third person lectured.

Image of Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022.

While Censori's bubble photoshoot aligned with her frequently revealing couture, the "Heartless" rapper's wife shockingly covered up during an outing last week with three of West's children: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

North, 12, was not seen with her siblings or stepmom — who sported a black top, black capri leggings and black pointed-toe, ankle strap heels while out with West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's children in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 5, as OK! previously reported.

Chicago adorably donned a black T-shirt, while Psalm looked too cool for school in a vintage Chicago Bulls jersey and black shorts. Saint rocked a pink hairdo and stepped out in a red soccer jersey and black shorts.

