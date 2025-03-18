Bianca Censori Proves Kanye West Marriage Still Going Strong as She Shares Steamy Snap 'Shot by' the Rapper: See Photo
Bianca Censori and Kanye West's creativity hasn't stopped flowing amid the controversial rapper's manic social media spree and public feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
On Monday, March 17, the Australian native, 30, took to her Instagram Story with a sultry Polaroid photo of herself posing in a skimpy ensemble — just one day after West shared his text message conversation with Kardashian to X (previously known as Twitter) of the former flames arguing over their eldest daughter, North West, 11.
In the steamy snap, which Censori revealed was "shot by @ye," the Yeezy architectural designer could be seen squatting in a seductive pose, as she appeared to cover up her short brunette hair by wearing a bright blonde wig. She was styled in a see-through white lingerie design and wore a bra and underwear beneath the thin fabric.
The pictures were taken in what looked like an empty living room, where Censori has posed in previous photos.
Censori uploaded her post just one day after West shared a screenshot of his text conversation with Kardashian via social media.
The chat began with West informing his ex-wife that he was "never speaking with" her again after the "I Wonder" rapper received a legal notice explaining Kardashian's rights to the trademark of their daughter North's name.
"Kim is the sole and exclusive owner of all trademarks relating to North West’s name, including North West Mark. Ye’s use of North’s name, likeness and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties' 2022 Stipulated Judgment as the parties share joint legal custody, but also an infringement under stare and federal laws," a message sent to West read, which he posted online.
The statement continued, "Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest," in response to West featuring their 11-year-old daughter on a song with imprisoned Sean "Diddy" Combs — who has been in jail since September 2024 on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
In response, Kardashian informed West: "I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them."
The reality star and rapper additionally share daughter, Chicago, 7, as well as sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.
West didn't like Kardashian's reply, however, as he demanded: "Amend it or I’m going to war."
"And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me," he warned.