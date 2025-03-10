'Why Is This Girl Always Naked?': Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ridiculed for Rollerblading in See-Through Bra and Thong — Photos

"@biancacensori in Italy shot by me," they captioned the grainy images, which showed Censori, 30, wearing a beige sports bra and matching thong outside.

The Yeezy architect also wore protective elbow and knee pads in addition to her yellow rollerblades.

The majority of the snaps depicted the star rollerblading around or holding onto a wall for balance, but in one close-up image, Censori showed off her chest by seemingly splashing her bra with water, making it see-through.