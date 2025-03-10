'Why Is This Girl Always Naked?': Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ridiculed for Rollerblading in See-Through Bra and Thong — Photos
Another day, another risqué appearance from Bianca Censori.
On Sunday, March 9, stylist Gadir Rajab uploaded several Instagram photos of Kanye West's wife rollerblading outside while wearing next to nothing.
"@biancacensori in Italy shot by me," they captioned the grainy images, which showed Censori, 30, wearing a beige sports bra and matching thong outside.
The Yeezy architect also wore protective elbow and knee pads in addition to her yellow rollerblades.
The majority of the snaps depicted the star rollerblading around or holding onto a wall for balance, but in one close-up image, Censori showed off her chest by seemingly splashing her bra with water, making it see-through.
Instagram users had mixed reactions to the upload, with one person asking, "What’s wrong with the quality?" while another pondered, "why is this girl always naked?"
"She’s fire 🔥🔥," a third person said of Censori, while a fourth wrote in the comments section, "Don't [sic] she own any clothes like seriously."
Censori's pension for nearly nude looks is nothing new, though the rapper's ex Amber Rose believes West, 47, is the one picking out Censori's racy outfits.
On Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, the model, 41, spilled, "Kanye is for sure dressing her like that."
"He did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is," she shared, mentioning West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44. "He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman."
"He wants all his friends to want to f---- his girlfriend," insisted the mom-of-two. "He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable."
Asked Sharpe, "And you dressed like that because that's what he wanted, you wanted to please your man?"
"I was young and I'm gonna tell Kanye now, when I'm that young, it's like okay, you're buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool. But if you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on," she said of their romance, which lasted from 2008 to 2010.
"I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w----," Rose admitted. "I used to hate it so I used to rebel when he wasn't home and go in his closet. I'm in sweatpants usually with some Jordans on, maybe a little dad hat or something. I'm very casual."
Rose recalled "crying" when the music artist pressured her into skimpy outfits.
"I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f------ want to wear this s---, I don't wanna wear it," she spilled. "[He said] 'You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius.' It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet."
Censori has yet to comment on the drama, though West addressed the speculation over her fashion choices last month when she wore a sheer dress on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he tweeted at the time.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," West continued. "YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."