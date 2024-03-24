Bianca Censori Wears Large Fur Coat Alongside Kanye West and Daughter North, 10, After Kim Kardashian Demanded She 'Cover Up'

Bianca Censori toned down her normal look for dinner with husband Kanye West and stepdaughter North West, 10, on Saturday, March 23.

The 29-year-old wife of the controversial rapper headed to Nobu in Beverly Hills in large light brown fur jacket, black leggings and black pumps. The conservative look from Bianca came after a source claimed North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, demanded the Australian native “cover up” around her and Kanye’s children.