Bianca Censori Wears Large Fur Coat Alongside Kanye West and Daughter North, 10, After Kim Kardashian Demanded She 'Cover Up'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 24 2024, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori toned down her normal look for dinner with husband Kanye West and stepdaughter North West, 10, on Saturday, March 23.

The 29-year-old wife of the controversial rapper headed to Nobu in Beverly Hills in large light brown fur jacket, black leggings and black pumps. The conservative look from Bianca came after a source claimed North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, demanded the Australian native “cover up” around her and Kanye’s children.

kanye west bianca
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been married since December 2022.

Meanwhile, Kanye and North stepped out in matching all black ensembles for the meal.

The trio's outing came after Kanye received tons of backlash for the way he's dressing Bianca, as the musician has been posting tons of snaps of her in extremely revealing outfits.

Despite Bianca and Kanye’s unique sense of style, an insider claimed Kim spoke up about the way the architect should present herself in front of North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” the insider told Daily Mail in February. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

kanye bianca
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Bianca Censori and Kanye West do not share any kids.

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage,” the source continued. “The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person — as an artist.”

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through — but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into,” they concluded.

kim k kids
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids.

As OK! previously reported, on Friday, March 22, another insider spilled how Bianca’s family feels about her new look.

"They hate her revealing style, which is all Kanye’s idea," the source shared. "They think she looks trashy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Leo has a sit-down with Kanye one day soon."

bianca censori
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has been posting images of Bianca Censori in very revealing outfits.

This came as no surprise as in early March a third source shared how Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, “wants to have a proper sit-down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” they added. “He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

Source: OK!
“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the insider continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” the source concluded.

Daily Mail reported on Bianca, Kanye and North's outing.

