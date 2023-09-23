Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Were Not Living Together for 5 Years Before Divorce Filing and Rape Conviction
Recent court documents have revealed Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have been living separately for five years.
In the legal paperwork, Phillips listed that their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, lived at a second address from 2018 to present. It also stated that the child’s home is solely with her mother in Santa Ynez, Calif.
The docs showed that the youngster formerly lived with her mother and father in a Hollywood, Calif. from 2014-2018. According to Zillow, the family’s former home was sold in 2021 for $6.2 million.
As OK! previously reported, this revelation came after Phillips shockingly filed for divorce from Masterson on September 18, despite standing by him throughout his recent rape trial.
At the time of the filing, her lawyer released a statement that said, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Masterson, 47, was recently convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes, however, this is not the 43-year-old’s reason for separation as she still supposedly believes he did not commit the crimes.
A source recently shared the real cause for Phillips’ split from the That ‘70s Show star.
"Bijou loves Danny, always will, and really hopes that his sentence is eventually lessened and or reversed," the insider spilled about the model. "A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold. Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love. Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny. She is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce," the insider continued. "Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department."
Phillips does not appear to be the only one supporting Masterson during this tough time as it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote character letters for their co-star.
After the news broke, the duo received tons of fan backlash for their support of a rapist. In response, the celebrity couple issued an apology.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video.
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis added, before the Your Place or Mine actor explained why they wrote the letters, saying, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
Page Six obtained the court documents.