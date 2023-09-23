Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Were Not Living Together for 5 Years Before Divorce Filing and Rape Conviction

At the time of the filing, her lawyer released a statement that said, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Masterson, 47, was recently convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes, however, this is not the 43-year-old’s reason for separation as she still supposedly believes he did not commit the crimes.