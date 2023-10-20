OK Magazine
Disgraced Actor Danny Masterson Agrees to Give Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Daughter While Serving 30-Year Sentence

danny mastersons bjou split
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson has agreed to give Bijou Phillips full custody of their daughter.

According to court documents, the disgraced sitcom star, 47, has given both legal and physical custody of daughter Fianna, 9, to his estranged wife, 43, as he begins his 30-year prison sentence.

danny masterson and bijou phillips relationship
Source: mega

Danny Masterson has agreed to give full custody of his daughter to Bijou Phillips.

Masterson — who was sentenced to three decades for two counts of forcible rape — requested visitation under prison officials' supervision if granted.

As OK! previously reported, Phillips filed to end their marriage in September. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," the Almost Famous actress' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, confirmed in a statement.

danny masterson bjouphillips
Source: mega

Danny Masterson requested visitation under prison officials' supervision if granted.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter," the lawyer continued.

Phillips' move to end her marriage to Masterson was surprising since she loyally stayed by the That '70s Show star's side throughout the entire legal battle. "This has been a difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it's for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life," the insider explained.

danny mastersons bijou phillips
Source: mega

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson last month.

"Of course, he's upset," a separate source added of Masterson. "She was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. He didn't see this coming."

Despite the Havoc actress originally planning to stay married to the Cybil star, she had a change of heart. "Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," a source explained. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."

danny masterson that s show fox
Source: fox

Danny Masterson was 'upset' about Bijou Phillips filing for divorce.

In one of Masterson's many infamous character letters written for him to the judge, Phillips said of the father of her child, "I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father."

Source: OK!
"He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable," she gushed over Masterson and their child.

TMZ obtained the court documents.

