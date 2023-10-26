Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Believes He Is 'Fully Innocent' as 'Reality' of Life-Long Prison Sentence 'Seeps in'
It is finally starting to hit Danny Masterson that he'll likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars.
However, a source claimed the That '70s Show actor "continues to believe he is fully innocent" more than one month after the 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women back in 2003.
"But he also realizes that reality is seeping in, and he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. It is an agonizing ordeal for everyone. But this is their new reality," the insider noted to a news publication.
The convicted rapist's life was turned upside down ever since he was taken into custody on May 31, shortly after a judge read his verdict declaring he was guilty of two counts of rape by force or fear for the actions he committed 20 years prior.
In September, his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce less than two weeks after his sentence was declared in court.
Masterson recently handed over full custody of his and Phillips' 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, though he requested visitation under prison officials' supervision if granted, as OK! previously reported.
Phillips' divorce filing came as a surprise since she stood by Masterson's side throughout the entirety of his trials and sentencing.
"When it comes to Danny and Bijou's divorce, everything is being done for the overall benefit of their daughter," the source explained of the separated spouses, who tied the knot in 2011 after meeting at a poker tournament prior to the start of their relationship in 2005.
Regardless of his two rape convictions, "Bijou still has tremendous respect for Danny as a father and is happy that they are agreeing for her to have full custody," the confidante confessed, adding: "Danny is making sure that Bijou and his daughter are fully protected while he goes through everything he will continue to go through in the courts."
"Through all this adversity, they are working together to make what they can make right, right," the source detailed. "Bijou is living the rest of her life for her daughter, she is fully devoted to protecting her in every aspect imaginable."
Though it certainly won't be easy, Phillips is attempting to turn "the stress of Masterson's sentence into all the positives that can come from it," the insider concluded.
Daily Mail spoke to a source for an update about Masterson's current mindset in prison, as well as background on Phillips' decision to file for divorce last month.