Bijou Philips Lets Loose at Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party as Estranged Husband Danny Masterson Serves 30-Year Prison Sentence
Bijou Phillips got into the holiday spirit this weekend!
The Almost Famous actress let loose at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton's Christmas party over the weekend.
"Home for the holidays 🎄🎁🌟," Hilton captioned a series of candid snapshots of party guests, which included her daughter Paris Hilton, sister Kyle Richards, country singer Morgan Wade, Like a Boss actress Tiffany Haddish and many more.
One of the photos showed Phillips rocking a sparkly, forest green mini dress with black leggings as she posed between RHOBH guest star Faye Resnick and social media influencer Allison Melnick.
This comes several months after her estranged ex-husband Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape from incidents that took place in the 2000s and was subsequently sentenced to serve 30 years to life behind bars.
Phillips and the That '70s Show actor tied the knot in 2011 and share one daughter, Fianna Francis, together. However, despite gushing about how he was an incredible husband and father in a character letter written to the judge prior to Masterson's sentencing, Phillips filed for divorce in September.
In the filing, the Raising Hope star asked for full physical and legal custody of their only child and also requested that he pay for her attorney fees connected with the divorce.
"Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," her attorney said in a statement at the time. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
A source spilled Phillips' decision to end their marriage was a "difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best" so she can "move on with her life."
"Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," the source continued. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
As for Masterson, he "continues to believe he is fully innocent," per an insider. "But he also realizes that reality is seeping in," they added. "He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. It is an agonizing ordeal for everyone. But this is their new reality."