Bijou Philips Lets Loose at Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party as Estranged Husband Danny Masterson Serves 30-Year Prison Sentence

A source spilled Phillips' decision to end their marriage was a "difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best" so she can "move on with her life."

"Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," the source continued. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!