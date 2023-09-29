'He Didn't See This Coming': Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Is 'Moving on With Her Life' After Shocking Split

According to another insider, Phillips had a change of heart after speaking to her loved ones.

"Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," the insider spilled. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."

The paperwork revealed she asked for spousal support and full custody of their 9-year-old daughter Fianna, though she did request visitation rights for her estranged spouse.