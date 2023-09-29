'He Didn't See This Coming': Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Is 'Moving on With Her Life' After Shocking Split
Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, stood by him every step of the way throughout his sexual assault trial, which is why an insider said he was shocked when the mom-of-one filed for divorce shortly after his 30-year jail sentence was revealed.
"This has been a difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life," a source told a magazine, noting the actress, 43, informed Masterson, 47, of her filing through a phone call.
"Of course, he’s upset," the source added. "She was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. He didn’t see this coming."
According to another insider, Phillips had a change of heart after speaking to her loved ones.
"Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," the insider spilled. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
The paperwork revealed she asked for spousal support and full custody of their 9-year-old daughter Fianna, though she did request visitation rights for her estranged spouse.
As OK! reported, the That '70s Show star was accused of raping three women in the early 2000s, but prior to the sentencing earlier this month, Masterson's lawyers asked his soon-to-be ex-wife, friends and family members to write character letters on his behalf.
In Phillips' letter, she said the Scientologist "has literally been a life-saving partner to me," and though parts of the note were redacted, she hinted that he stepped up as a father when she was going through a rough patch.
"At the time, our daughter was just three years old. She was our miracle child. I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father," she recalled. "He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable."
The model went on to insist that their only child is distraught over the current situation.
"My daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helped her with homework every night," she said.
"She loves her father," shared the Raising Hope alum. "When he calls us each day, she ends with 'I love you too much Daddy.'"
"We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes," Phillips added, noting she and Masterson had been together for 19 years. "But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband and a devoted father to our daughter."
