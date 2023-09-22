Danny Masterson Knew Bijou Phillips Divorce Was Coming After Rape Convictions: Source

Danny Masterson's soon-to-be ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce through a California court on Monday, September 18, several months after the actor was found guilty of raping two women in the 2000s.

The news came as a shock to many, as Phillips stood by her husband's side throughout his trial and wrote a character letter to the judge on his behalf. However, it's now been reported that Masterson knew the divorce filing was coming.