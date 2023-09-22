Danny Masterson Knew Bijou Phillips Divorce Was Coming After Rape Convictions: Source
Danny Masterson's soon-to-be ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce through a California court on Monday, September 18, several months after the actor was found guilty of raping two women in the 2000s.
The news came as a shock to many, as Phillips stood by her husband's side throughout his trial and wrote a character letter to the judge on his behalf. However, it's now been reported that Masterson knew the divorce filing was coming.
Sources close to the former couple claimed that the That '70s Show actor was not shocked by their split and that both Masterson and Phillips are now focused on protecting their daughter, Fianna, "from upcoming appeals and legal challenges," per a news outlet.
This comes after it was confirmed that the Raising Hope star requested spousal support and full custody of their daughter in her recent legal filing.
Phillips' lawyer released a statement on Phillips and Masterson's high-profile split earlier this week.
"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life," the statement read. "Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled that Phillips still "loves Danny" and has hopes that his sentence will be "lessened or reversed" — but she is still set on separating from The Ranch star.
"A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold," the source continued. "Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love. Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny," the source added. "She is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce. Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department."
TMZ reported that Masterson was not blindsided by the divorce.