BREAKING NEWS
Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Gorgeous Figure in Sizzling Vacation Photos

demi lovato bikini vacation photos
Source: MEGA;@ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato flaunted her bikini body and stunning figure wearing a black-and-white bikini set.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato lit up Instagram with a fresh batch of vacation photos, showing off a confident glow while rocking a sleek black-and-white bikini.

The 33-year-old superstar posed on the deck of a boat, smiling in the sun as she modeled a retro two-tone swimsuit with a structured top and high-waisted bottoms finished with a bold belt detail.

The “Heart Attack” singer kept the look clean and cool, wearing dark sunglasses and slicked-back hair while the ocean shimmered behind her.

image of Demi Lovato shared new bikini photos from her vacation.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato shared new bikini photos from her vacation.

In another photo, Lovato showed off her flat tummy as she stretched out on the yacht deck, snapping the shot from an angle that highlighted her sun-kissed body. She also included a few moments with her friends, as they soaked up the sun.

The post grabbed attention right away, collecting hundreds of thousands of "likes." Lovato paired the photos with a playful caption, writing, “cool for the summer, warm for the winter 🤍,” a fun wink to her hit single.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram
“What a babe 😍,” her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, gushed in the comments section.

One fan chimed in, writing, “You're so amazing, I love you so much Demi!! 😍🔥," while a third wrote, “Calm before the storm. Can’t wait to see you on tour next year gorg!! 😍❤️‍🔥.”

The new pics arrived just one month after Lovato opened up about her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep.

image of The singer posed on a boat in her retro black-and-white swimsuit.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The singer posed on a boat in her retro black-and-white swimsuit.

MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

“This era for me, I’m not taking myself too seriously. I think every other era of my life I’ve written music for the albums to be really cathartic and therapeutic, and it was always just such intense and heavy topics that I was singing about,” she explained on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. “I started writing really emotional songs and it just wasn’t resonating because I’m not in that place anymore. I’m not in a bad place in my life where I need to write these really intense, emotional songs. I’m happy, and I’m in love, and It’s Not That Deep anymore.”

Source: Chicks in the Office/YouTube
In another recent interview, Lovato credited this calm chapter of her life to Lutes, especially after navigating so many difficult moments in previous years.

“Every album that I've written has served its purpose. Some albums were more emotional than others,” she told Who What Wear. “Holy Fvck was probably, dare I say, the most healing, and it served its purpose.”

image of Demi Lovato has been promoting her latest album, 'It’s Not That Deep.'
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato has been promoting her latest album, 'It’s Not That Deep.'

“We became friends before we became lovers,” Lovato shared. “I opened up to him because I was going through a really rough time when I made Holy Fvck. [Lutes] was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."

image of The Disney star credits her husband, Jutes, for being a major source of support.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The Disney star credits her husband, Jutes, for being a major source of support.

Lovato said she began sensing their relationship could deepen while recording “Happy Ending,” calling it “probably one of the most vulnerable songs I've ever made.”

“I didn't know we were going to become lovers. I definitely didn't know that we were going to get married one day. But that was the session that made me feel safe with him,” explained the Grammy-nominated artist, who tied the knot with Jutes in May.

