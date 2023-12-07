Demi Lovato Tattooed Her Song Title on Boyfriend Jutes at His Request: 'It Turned Out OK'

"My boyfriend was on tour with me, and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called 'Forever for Me,' which is a song I wrote about him. And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it,'" Lovato spilled. "And I was like, 'What?!'"

"I assisted, I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad," the singer, 31, quipped. "But I did a good portion of it and it turned out OK."