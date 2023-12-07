Demi Lovato Tattooed Her Song Title on Boyfriend Jutes at His Request: 'It Turned Out OK'
Demi Lovato and Jutes' love has left a permanent mark.
On the Thursday, December 6, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Disney Channel alum revealed that at some point this year, she gave her beau a tattoo!
"My boyfriend was on tour with me, and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called 'Forever for Me,' which is a song I wrote about him. And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it,'" Lovato spilled. "And I was like, 'What?!'"
"I assisted, I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad," the singer, 31, quipped. "But I did a good portion of it and it turned out OK."
The Camp Rock star revealed the two met in a recording studio, and since then, he's helped her write a few songs.
"We worked really well together and we are also just super in love and I'm really happy with him. It's amazing to be able to find someone that you just laugh and laugh and laugh with," she spilled. "And that you get to make music with. It's so special. I'm very happy."
Lovato hasn't been shy about PDA, as she gushed over her beau when celebrating Valentine's Day this year.
"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true," the "Cool for the Summer" songstress wrote on Instagram. "I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you."
- Fairytale Love! Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Most Adorable Moments: Photos
- Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Promises to 'Spend the Rest of' His Life 'Protecting' Her in Sweet Birthday Tribute: Photos
- Demi Lovato Gushes Over 'Soulmate & Twin Flame' Jutes: 'Life Has Become A Dream Come True'
"Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled with joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on…" added the brunette beauty. "The fun and laughs never stop with you. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰."
The musician reciprocated the adoration when marking Lovato's birthday in August.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. You’re obviously the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird [as f---] and u make me cry laughing," he quipped. "Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. But now that i do, i’m gunna [sic] spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile and belly laugh outta u," he continued. "I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever 🖤😘 i love u @ddlovato."