Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Flaunts Six-Pack Abs While Relaxing With Her Kids in Mexico: Photos

Jessica Alba is going into 2026 in tiptop shape. In Instagram photos she posted on Friday, December 19, the actress, 44, showcased her ripped abs in a printed bikini. Alba bared her cleavage in the vibrant swimsuit, complemented by a wide-brimmed hat and denim shorts.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba has three kids.

The star enjoyed a beach vacation in Mexico with her children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7. The family stayed at Puerto Los Cabos, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel. They took part in several activities under the sun, whether lounging on the sand, taking a spa day in robes, indulging in coffee and bread or boating on a lake. One selfie showed the mom all smiles alongside her youngest child. She popped out of a tiny green swimsuit top while Hayes posed shirtless. In another photo, Jessica sported a black-and-white printed bikini as she planted a kiss on her daughter’s forehead. “A few more moments from the best week with my favorite humans #FBF,” she captioned her post as Bad Bunny’s “DTMF” played in the background.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba vacationed in Mexico with her three kids.

On Sunday, December 21, the Fantastic Four alum took to Instagram to share a recent Baby2Baby holiday volunteer day alongside her 7-year-old. “Cozy vibes as we wait for Santa. We love kicking off the season volunteering with @baby 2baby — packing essentials for families and reminding ourselves what this time of year is really about,” she expressed. “Grateful for the chance to give back — especially with my little Hayes. PS: If you need a gift wrapped... I'm your girl. Secretly one of my favorite activities.”

Inside Jessica Alba's Divorce From Cash Warren

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba was previously married to Cash Warren for 16 years.

The star's recent family outings come nearly a year after her split from ex-husband Cash Warren. The duo officially divorced in February and announced their separation one month prior. "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she explained at the time. "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.” Per an inside source, the exes, who were married for 16 years, "grew apart." "They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the source dished to a news outlet. "No one is placing blame."

Who Is Jessica Alba Currently Dating?

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba is currently dating Danny Ramirez.