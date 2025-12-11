Jessica Alba Sizzles in Stunning Bikini Photos During Tropical Vacation to Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba popped out of a scandalous swimsuit during a luxe trip to Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico. The actress, 44, stunned in a busty, brown and black printed bikini top while lounging by the pool on Wednesday, December 10. Alba shielded her eyes from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and aviator sunglasses as she posed in front of the water.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba vacationed in Mexico.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, she bared her cleavage in a green bathing suit top while lying face-down in front of the ocean. The star spent time with her son, Hayes, 7, who covered his body with sand and munched on s’mores with his mom during their trip. Alba grabbed drinks with friend Kelly Sawyer, went golfing and smiled for a snapshot with daughters Haven, 14, and Honor, 17.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba brought her kids on vacation.

“Take me back to this dreamy slice of heaven with my favorite humans! Truly the most family-friendly, peaceful escape. The spa, the food, our villa… everything was perfect and we had the sweetest Thanksgiving holiday together. Thank you, @zadunreserve 🤍 Besos,” Alba captioned her post.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba is dating Danny Ramirez.

Absent from the trip was the actress’ ex-husband, Cash Warren, whom she divorced in February. The exes first announced their separation one month prior. "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Jessica explained at the time. "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.” According to an insider, the duo simply "grew apart." "They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the source dished. "No one is placing blame."

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba has three kids with Cash Warren.