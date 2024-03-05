Sami Sheen, 19, Teases Fans in Skimpy Thong After Admitting She Wants More Plastic Surgery: Photo
Sami Sheen showed fans what they're missing out on if they aren't subscribed to her OnlyFans!
On Tuesday, March 5, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter posted a NSFW picture of her backside to her Instagram Story, as she promoted an exclusive sensual livestream she scheduled for later on in the night.
The 19-year-old hid her face in the photo, however, almost her entire behind could be seen on the screen.
In the sultry snap, Sami lounged in her bed while wearing a blue thong and matching T-shirt — nearly two weeks after admitting her desire to have more plastic surgery done to her body.
Last month, the famous offspring made a TikTok video to a recently-viral sound from Glee's song "Roses Turn."
Sami lip-synced the audio snippet's words, which stated, "all that work and what did it get me," as she made a disappointed face and jokingly twitched her eye.
"Spending almost 10k on a new rack just to wanna go bigger," Sami expressed in white text over the video, adding in the caption, "someone talk me out of it."
Fans did just as the social media influencer requested, with one writing, "I'll talk u out of it — they look good and I think any bigger would cause back pain!" while another insisted, "they are perfect now. Don't go any bigger."
As OK! previously reported, Sami had implants surgically put into her chest in November 2023 — despite both of her parents initially disapproving of their teenage daughter getting the procedure.
"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star expressed during an interview last year. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"
While Sami's mom and dad might challenge her choices, they have seemed to ultimately be supportive of their daughter when it comes down to her definitive decisions — such as her booming OnlyFans career.
"He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Denise spilled during a guest appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast last year of Charlie's change in heart about Sami's risky career choice. "When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy."
Denise has frequently been outspoken about standing by her daughter's side, and even launched an OnlyFans account of her own in an effort to fight back against haters.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," she said via Instagram in June 2022. "To be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."